Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Passion to Portfolio

Nigeria's female oil tycoon

Amy Jadesimi is the managing director of LADOL, an oil and gas servicing company, based in Africa's most populous nation -- Nigeria.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular