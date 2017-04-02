Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Reliable Sources

O'Reilly fallout: Could advertisers take action?

Advertisers could respond to the NYT's story about Bill O'Reilly by pulling ads from "The O'Reilly Factor." Emily Steel also questions how women who work at Fox will react to news of the settlements.

