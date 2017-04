The deal that put Jared on the map is now his biggest blemish. Jared's company bought 666 Fifth Ave. in 2007 for $1.8 billion—a record price tag, financed almost exclusively with debt. The skyscraper is now in desperate need of a cash infusion. Cristina Alesci speaks with Jake Tapper about why real estate analysts aren't willing to count the Kushners out.