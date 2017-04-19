Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Romans' Numeral

Why raising the debt ceiling is not a license to spend

Lawmakers have fought for years over whether and by how much to raise the debt ceiling. If Congress can't extend or suspend it, it could upend markets and cause financial chaos. Christine Romans breaks down what the debt ceiling is.

