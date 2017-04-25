Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Romans' Numeral
Trump's job creation, 100 days in
by Michael Tarson & Kate Trafecante
@CNNMoney
President Trump claims he has created 600,000 jobs so far, but government data shows about half that.
