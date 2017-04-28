Companies
Markets
Tech
Media
companies
News
Economy
Your Money, Your America
Davos
markets
premarkets
dow 30
After-Hours
market movers
fear & greed
world markets
investing
markets now
before the bell
romans' numeral
Sectors
Quest's Profitable Moment
tech
Living in the Future
Innovate
Our Driverless Future
Tech Business
Culture
Future
Startups
Media
Success
Personal Finance
Money Essentials
Tax Guide
New Rules for Retirement
Boss Files
Fresh Money
Entrepreneurs
American Opportunity
Calculators
More...
SURGE
Newsletters
Alerts: Sign up/Manage
Interactives
Corrections
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Follow us:
Search News
Symbol Matches
Symbol Starts With
Company Matches
U.S.
International
Switzerland
CNNMoney Reports
Trump to NRA: You have a true friend in the White House
During a speech to the NRA, President Donald Trump said that the "eight-year assault on your Second Amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end."
Related Videos
01:36
Colbert: This country belongs to the kids
01:07
Trump to NRA: You have a true friend in the White House
01:35
Here's why gun stocks rise after mass shootings
03:06
Survivors and parents spar with Rubio, the NRA
04:52
Can Amazon shares maintain momentum?
01:00
Facebook, YouTube fail to blunt conspiracy theories
Top Videos
05:44
How opioid addiction is hurting businesses
02:42
Is Germany ready to kick the diesel habit?
01:53
Kentucky Fried Chicken ran out of ... chicken
01:27
Watch Bill Gates try to guess grocery prices
01:06
Uber Express Pool competes with the city bus
01:06
NASA's Opportunity celebrates 5,000 days on Mars
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until April 2019
Spend $500 in the first 90 days with this card and receive a $150 bonus
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Pay no balance transfer fees with this 0% APR card
Most Popular
Snapchat stock loses $1.3 billion after Kylie Jenner tweet
Anbang: China seizes control of insurer that owns the Waldorf Astoria
Premarket: Big stock swings; Cinemark earnings; Anbang's in trouble