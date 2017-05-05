Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Romans' Numeral

Here's how your tax dollars are spent

Ever wonder just how much of your tax bill goes towards defense, health care, and foreign aid? Christine Romans breaks down where your tax dollars go.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular