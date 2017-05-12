Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Europe says Twitter is failing to remove hate speech
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Big banks aren't getting a boost from Trump
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Romans’ Numeral
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Nobody's sure how China's new cyber law works
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
5 tips for negotiating a raise
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
The factory where prisoners get a second chance
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
I flew the newest personal jet. It costs $2 million, parachute included
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Romans' Numeral
Here's why we get overtime pay
by Jon Sarlin
@CNNMoney
A new bill in Congress may change how employers can offer overtime. CNN's Christine Romans dives into the history of overtime pay, and what the changes could mean for workers.
Related Videos
01:17
Trump bump still won't slump
02:43
The trade deficit: Does it really matter?
02:26
Here's what's in Trump's budget
01:36
Trump's budget: Spends on defense, slashes safety nets
02:05
Why tax reform is so hard
03:04
Here's why we get overtime pay
Top Videos
00:55
This power plant captures CO2 from the atmosphere
03:14
Inside the Boxed warehouse: It's not humans vs. robots
03:21
Can Russia keep pace with the space race?
01:17
Trump bump still won't slump
02:21
What's in store at Disney's 'Star Wars' land
06:59
Goldman's Venezuela purchase 'morally indefensible'
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until July 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
China and Europe are moving forward without Trump
CNN fires Kathy Griffin
'Wonder Woman' banned in Lebanon because lead actress is Israeli