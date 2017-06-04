Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Clarissa Ward describes how Londoners are reacting

A headline in The New York Times says Britain is "reeling" after a set of terror attacks, but some locals disagree. Brian Stelter asks CNN's Clarissa Ward about the feelings in London.

