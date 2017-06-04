Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

'Outrageous' lack of answers from Trump's press aides

Aides are deferring to Trump, and Trump isn't talking. "It's outrageous that Sean Spicer cannot speak for the man that he's working for," NYMag's Olivia Nuzzi says. Newsmax's John Gizzi also weighs in.

