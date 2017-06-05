Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Qatari planes banned from Egyptian, Saudi air space

Several countries have cut ties with the tiny Gulf state over accusations of supporting extremism in the region. Air, land and sea links have been halted to the country from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain.

