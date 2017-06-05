Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Why you should care about the UK election
CNN's Nic Robertson explains why the UK election is so important.
Related Videos
01:16
What to know about Jeremy Corbyn
01:14
Theresa May: What you need to know
01:43
Why you should care about the UK election
02:30
Nations cut ties with Qatar
01:18
Food, fuel and flights: How Qatar may suffer
01:31
London terror attacks: How they unfolded
Top Videos
02:15
Karaoke on the go in China
08:05
How Trump and TV networks responded to London Bridge attack
04:44
'Outrageous' lack of answers from Trump's press aides
01:10
Senator: Tech firms must help fight extremism
00:58
Gore: Trump 'reckless' on climate change
05:25
Bloomberg: A better environment creates more opportunities
