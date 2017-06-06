Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Accused NSA leaker criticized Trump online

The federal contractor accused of leaking classified information regarding a 2016 Russian military intelligence cyberattack complained about the Trump administration and posted about leaks on what appears to be her public Twitter account.

