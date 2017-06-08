Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
As Delaware's health insurance options shrink, families hold their breath
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Trump's $1 trillion infrastructure promise has an obstacle: His own budget cuts
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Romans’ Numeral
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Uber rival slams its handling of 2014 rape case
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
How should I save for my kid's college education?
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
The factory where prisoners get a second chance
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
I flew the newest personal jet. It costs $2 million, parachute included
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
5 Stunning Stats
5 stunning stats about Adidas
by Moss Cohen & Jeffrey Hsu
@CNNMoney
From a small factory in Germany to the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe, here are five statistics behind Adidas' journey to becoming a household name.
Related Videos
01:25
5 stunning stats about Adidas
01:02
5 stunning stats on Facebook
00:52
5 stunning stats about Google
00:55
5 stunning stats about Wal-Mart
00:57
5 Stunning stats about Twitter
00:56
5 stunning stats about McDonald's
Top Videos
02:18
How to talk to your kid about paying for college
02:29
North Korea's cyber wars
04:30
GE factory jobs move from Wisconsin to Canada
02:33
Robocop becomes reality in Dubai
01:51
Trump falls far behind in filling top posts
04:40
Black Mirror meets Mostly Human
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until July 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Nordstrom family could rescue retail giant
Dow hits record high in the midst of Comey hearing
House to vote on killing Dodd-Frank today