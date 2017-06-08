Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

GOP downplays obstruction charges

While questioning James Comey, Republicans downplayed the importance of the Oval Office meeting where President Trump 'hoped' for an end to the investigation.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular