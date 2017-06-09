Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Egyptian billionaire: Arabs must disinvest from Qatar

Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris calls for Arab businessmen who have "conscience" to disinvest in Qatar.

