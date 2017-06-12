Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Qatar Airways CEO: U.S. fueling fire of Gulf Crisis

Akbar Al Baker, the CEO of Qatar Airways tells CNN's John Defterios the U.S. should be trying to break the "illegal" blockade of Qatar.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular