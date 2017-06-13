Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney World

Rodman: Pretty sure Trump happy about North Korea trip

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman was spotted at Beijing International Airport, on his way to Pyongyang, North Korea. CNN's Matt Rivers has more.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular