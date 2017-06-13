Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
How the Federal Reserve works
by
Richa Naik
@richanaik
President Donald Trump has called the Fed Reserve political. But it's an independent body that has just two goals—keeping inflation in check and keeping the economy at full employment. Christine Romans looks at how the Fed gets the job done.
