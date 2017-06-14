Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Flint water crisis in 90 seconds

In 2014, Flint, Michigan, switched its water source in a cost-cutting measure that led to tainted drinking water containing lead and other toxins.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular