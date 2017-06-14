Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

United employee shoves elderly man

United is back in hot water as a video from July of 2015 shows a United employee allegedly shoving a then 71-year-old man. The employee has since been fired, but the victim is suing for over $1 million.

