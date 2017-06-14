Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Your Money, Your America

Democrats in Congress are suing President Trump

Nearly 200 Democratic members of Congress are suing President Trump, alleging that he's violating the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the Constitution by accepting foreign money through his business empire.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular