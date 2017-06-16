Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

What Trump actually changed with Cuba

President Trump says he is canceling the Obama administration's deal with Cuba that opened up tourism and trade, but CNN's Jim Acosta reports much of the deal will remain in place.

