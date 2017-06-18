Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

CNN, NYT, USA Today sue FBI over Comey memos

The FBI rejected multiple FOIA requests, so now several newsrooms are suing in federal court seeking the release of James Comey's memos about meetings with President Trump.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular