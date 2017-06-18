Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Disagreeing without 'dehumanizing' others

Sally Kohn and Steve Deace find common ground about passionate political debate. "We can have heated conversations without attacking, demeaning, dehumanizing each other. We need to do that more," Kohn says.

