Oliver Stone says 'we have demonized Russia'
Oliver Stone has been criticized for his gentle questioning of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Stone's response: "I can't change his mind. I can show his mind." He claims "Trump has been boxed-in" by the Russia investigations.
Top Videos
01:54
Why Amazon is buying Whole Foods
02:26
Trump's Air Force One will be built here
01:56
McDonald's ends Olympic sponsorship
03:01
Seth Meyers has a long history with Donald Trump
01:37
'The Bachelor' franchise: For love and money
02:48
What's it like to work at Pixar?
Most Popular
Jeff Bezos is $5 billion away from being the world's richest person
Nevada governor Sandoval vetoes Medicaid-for-all plan
Bill O'Reilly promises to make news about his firing