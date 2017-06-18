Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Press secretly rooting for Trump impeachment?

Matt Schlapp says Trump faces a "massive bias" every day. Alex Conant says there's a bias toward "covering conflict." But Kaitlan Collins says "hoping for an impeachment and watching for an impeachment are two very different things."

