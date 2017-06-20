Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney World

The headaches of negotiating Brexit

Leaving the European Union means the U.K. will no longer be party to a huge number of treaties. Renegotiating them will be a major pain.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular