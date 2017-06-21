Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
This bar lets you drink for an anti-Trump cause
by Julian Cummings
@CNNMoney
A Manhattan cocktail bar is donating all of its profits to causes like Planned Parenthood and the ACLU that could lose funding or need money to fight the current administration.
