Future of Aviation
Best flying moments at the Paris Air Show
by Susie East and Thom Patterson
@CNNMoney
Check out the dives, barrel rolls and tight turns that commercial and military aircraft make at Le Bourget -- plane makers showing off what their latest machines are capable of.
