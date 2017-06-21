Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

New info in Tesla autopilot death

A new report shines light on a fatal May 2016 accident involving a self-driving Tesla. It finds that the driver was told to put his hands back on the wheel multiple times before the crash occurred.

