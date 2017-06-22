Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
5 Stunning Stats

5 stunning stats about Nike

Superstars from Michael Jordan to LeBron James endorse Nike. See the statistics behind how the Nike "swoosh" became one of the most recognizable logos in the world.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular