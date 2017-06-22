Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Qatar Airways wants to buy 10% of American Airlines

Qatar Airways has long been at odds with American Airlines. Now it wants to buy at least $808 million worth of stock in American, the world's largest airline.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular