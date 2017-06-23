Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Police: Grenfell Tower fire started in Hotpoint fridge

London's Metropolitan Police said that the massive blaze originated with a Hotpoint fridge freezer manufactured by Whirlpool subsidiary Indesit.

