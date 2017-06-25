Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Phil Donahue says Trump is Elvis

The former talk show host talks with Brian Stelter about the media's fascination with Trump. "The coin of our realm is the size of our crowd, and Trump draws a crowd," Donahue says.

