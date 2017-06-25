Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Reporters hindered by off-camera briefings

"This is not about us. This is about the American public," April Ryan says. David Drucker says "we should be more aggressive in pushing back" when the government puts conditions on briefings and interviews.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular