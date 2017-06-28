Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
GM CEO: We need more diverse engineers
by Logan Whiteside & Richa Naik
@CNNMoney
In an exclusive interview with CNNMoney, GM CEO Mary Barra explains why GM is investing millions in programs that teach women and minorities to code.
