Puerto Rico's debt crisis explained
by Richa Naik & Jeffrey Hsu
@CNNMoney
Puerto Ricans voted yes to statehood. But becoming a state wouldn't solve the island's $120 billion debt problem. CNN's Christine Romans explains.
Related Videos
01:40
Puerto Rico's debt crisis explained
02:36
How the Federal Reserve works
03:28
Debunking Trump's economic claims on climate change
02:37
U.S. unemployment rate hits 16-year low
01:17
Trump bump still won't slump
02:43
The trade deficit: Does it really matter?
Top Videos
01:40
Puerto Rico's debt crisis explained
01:56
Ransomware attack hits businesses around the world
03:15
GM CEO: We need more diverse engineers
00:56
Facebook reaches 2 billion monthly users
:12:13
iPhone 10 Years Later: The phone that almost wasn't
00:51
This tattoo changes colors based on your biology
Most Popular
