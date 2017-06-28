Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney World

Helicopter attack targets Venezuela's Supreme Court

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has condemned what he called an "armed terrorist attack," which saw grenades and gunfire launched from a helicopter over the capital's Supreme Court building.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular