Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Reactions to Trump's anti-CNN video

Carl Bernstein, David Zurawik, Kelly McBride, Olivia Nuzzi and Ben Ferguson debate the meaning of the president's latest attack on CNN. Bernstein calls the tweet "disturbing" and "anti-freedom of the press."

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular