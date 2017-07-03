Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
These bank workers will strike for first time in 50 years
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Markets on a roll; Tesla in the spotlight; Laptop ban easing
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Romans’ Numeral
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
SpaceX's crazy 12 hours: Fly a Falcon, land a Dragon
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
Apartment hunting? Do these 4 things before signing a lease
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
Makeup mogul Bobbi Brown on her new venture: 'I am a start-up'
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
Queen Elizabeth II is getting a 78% raise from the government
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
CNNMoney World
Iran signs $2 billion gas deal with Total
Iran signed a multi-billion dollar deal with French oil firm Total and Chinese state oil company CNPC. Working with Iran's Petropars, the companies will further develop the country's giant South Pars gas field. CNNMoney's John Defterios reports.
Related Videos
02:26
Iran signs $2 billion gas deal with Total
01:02
Al Jazeera: 'We demand press freedom'
03:07
Hong Kong: How the city has changed since 1997
01:54
Why Venezuelans are protesting
01:26
Helicopter attack targets Venezuela's Supreme Court
02:57
Google fined record $2.7 billion by EU
Top Videos
00:57
Greta Van Susteren is out at MSNBC
01:28
Trump tweets insults at MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski
06:24
iPhone 10 years later: How it changed the world
00:52
Illinois could become America's first 'junk' state
01:09
This elevator can go sideways
01:25
Who is Rupert Murdoch?
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until August 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
How Illinois became America's most messed-up state
Dave McClure apologizes for mistreating women in tech: 'I'm a creep. I'm sorry'
Donald Trump punches CNN in a juvenile tweet