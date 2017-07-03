Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney World

Iran signs $2 billion gas deal with Total

Iran signed a multi-billion dollar deal with French oil firm Total and Chinese state oil company CNPC. Working with Iran's Petropars, the companies will further develop the country's giant South Pars gas field. CNNMoney's John Defterios reports.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular