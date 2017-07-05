Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Quest Means Business

Will 'Hard Brexit' send people fleeing UK?

Confidential cabinet papers reveal serious splits at the heart of the British government over Brexit. UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt is seen entering 10 Downing Street holding notes including the phrase: "Hard Brexit means people fleeing UK."

