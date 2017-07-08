Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

BMW: We're the largest exporter of automotive products from the U.S.

As talk of a trade war between the U.S. and Germany looms, BMW sets out to remind just how big of a role it plays in the U.S. automotive industry.

