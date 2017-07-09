Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Op-ed writer says 'only Fox can oust Trump'

Iowa radio news director Robert Leonard discusses the influence of Fox News with Brian Stelter. "Fox News is a very powerful force, something conservatives trust," he says. Leonard recently wrote about this in The New York Times.

