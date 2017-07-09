Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Trump meets Putin: who to believe?

John Avlon, Lynn Sweet and John Gizzi discuss the confusion about what exactly was said when Trump and Putin met in Hamburg. Sweet tells Brian Stelter there was even some confusion between Trump and his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular