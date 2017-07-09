Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International

Trump opts not to hold a G20 presser

John Gizzi comments on Trump's press conference drought and the sharp decrease in off-camera briefings. He predicts that within a month, the White House will revert to hosting daily televised briefings because "the president likes ratings."

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular