Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Quest Means Business

Paris, Los Angeles to reshape Olympics

The IOC has voted to award two Olympic Games simultaneously for the first time in a century, due to a lack of candidates.Why does no one want to host the Olympics anymore?

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular