Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Microsoft unveils plan to bring broadband internet to rural U.S.
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
Your Money, Your America
Trump Inc.
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
CNNMoney Investigates
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
The Feed
Markets
Goldman Sachs: Oil prices could plunge below $40
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
Before the Bell
Romans’ Numeral
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Quest Means Business
Tech
Can robots solve Grandma's loneliness?
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
8 things you should never do at work
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Home Trends
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
The U.K. is running out of curry chefs
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Start Small, Think Big
Luxury
Queen Elizabeth II is getting a 78% raise from the government
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
Quest Means Business
Russian oil facing competition from U.S. shale
Russia's energy minister talks to CNNMoney's John Defterios about falling oil prices.
Related Videos
01:04
Russian oil facing competition from U.S. shale
01:23
Market analyst on stock drop after Trump Jr. emails
03:02
BMW: We're the largest exporter of automotive products from the U.S.
05:57
U.S. warns UN over trade with North Korea ahead of G20 Hamburg
03:57
Will 'Hard Brexit' send people fleeing UK?
02:43
VW returns to Iran after 17-year absence
Top Videos
01:28
This flying hotel can be yours for $74,000 an hour
01:23
Market analyst on stock drop after Trump Jr. emails
00:59
These cute Google AI cartoons just never quit
02:58
Amazon kicks off Prime Day
00:55
This cell phone doesn't need a battery
01:21
How rich is the Queen?
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Pay no interest until September 2018 with this card
$200 just for using this credit card
3 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
Rack up unlimited miles with this astonishing credit card
Most Popular
Amazon Prime Day's best tech deals -- and what to keep in mind
New York Times story triggered the release of Trump Jr. emails
8 things you should never do at work