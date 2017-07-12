Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Watch Qatar fly in cows to ease milk shortage

Qatar has taken delivery of 165 cows that were airlifted into the Gulf state to ease a milk shortage caused by sanctions imposed by its neighbors.

