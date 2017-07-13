Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Sport

Condoleezza Rice on women's rights in the U.S

Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice sits down with CNNMoney's Ahiza Garcia to talk women's rights and what leadership lessons she's learned from golf.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular